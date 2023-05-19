EVENING:  Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers/Few T’Showers Increasing from Northwest to Southeast.  Temps Falling thru the 70s.  Sunset 7:57

OVERNIGHT:  Showers (Thunder Possible) Ending North & West with Some Clearing Late while Showers Diminish South & East.  Lows 52-61 (Northwest to Southeast…Around 57 in the Evansville Metro).  Sunrise 5:36

SATURDAY:  Becoming Mostly Sunny (Rain South Ending by 10:00 am).  Breezy with Highs 72-77.  Winds N 10-20

SAT NIGHT:  Clear.  Cool with Lows 48-53.

SUNDAY:  Mostly Sunny.  Highs 77-79.  Winds NE 5-10

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart