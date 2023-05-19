EVENING: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers/Few T’Showers Increasing from Northwest to Southeast. Temps Falling thru the 70s. Sunset 7:57

OVERNIGHT: Showers (Thunder Possible) Ending North & West with Some Clearing Late while Showers Diminish South & East. Lows 52-61 (Northwest to Southeast…Around 57 in the Evansville Metro). Sunrise 5:36

SATURDAY: Becoming Mostly Sunny (Rain South Ending by 10:00 am). Breezy with Highs 72-77. Winds N 10-20

SAT NIGHT: Clear. Cool with Lows 48-53.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. Highs 77-79. Winds NE 5-10

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart