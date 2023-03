EVENING: Mostly Cloudy with a Few Flurries Northeast of Evansville. Very Cold with Temps Falling into the Lower 30s. Sunset 6:55

OVERNIGHT: Some Clearing. Cold with Lows 24-26. Sunrise 7:03

TUESDAY: Becoming Mostly Sunny. Cold with Highs 42-45. Winds NW/N 5-15

TUE NIGHT: Clear. Very Cold with Lows 23-26.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. Highs 53-56. Winds SE/S 5-15

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart