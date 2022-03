EVENING: Mostly Cloudy. Cold with Temps Falling thru the 30s. Sunset 5:50

OVERNIGHT: Some Clearing. Cold with Lows 27-29. Sunrise 6:12

TUESDAY: Mix of Sun & Clouds. Chilly with Highs 45-50. Winds ENE 5-10

TUE NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Light Rain Moving in Late Mainly Across Western Kentucky, then Ending around Daybreak. Lows 31-34.

WEDNESDAY: Becoming Mostly Sunny. Highs 53-55. Winds NNW 5-10

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart