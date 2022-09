EVENING: Mainly Clear. Cool with Temps Falling thru the 50s. Sunset 6:38

OVERNIGHT: Clear. Chilly with Lows 44-46. Sunrise 6:44

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. Pleasant with Highs 69-73. Winds NE 5-15

THU NIGHT: Clear. Chilly with Lows 46-48.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. Highs 72-77. Winds NE/N 5-15

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart