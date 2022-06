Ozone ALERT for Southwest Indiana Wednesday​​

EVENING: Mainly Clear. Cool with Temps Falling into the 60s. Sunset 8:17

OVERNIGHT: Clear. Chilly with Lows 55-59. Sunrise 5:30

WEDNESDAY: Sunny. Pleasant with Highs 85-91 (North to South…87-88 in the Evansville Metro). Winds V 5

WED NIGHT: Clear. Lows 61-66.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. Hot with Highs 90-97 (North to South…93-94 in the Evansville Metro). Winds E/S 5-10

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart