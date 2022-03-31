Freeze WARNING for Edwards, Wayne, & White Counties in Illinois Midnight to 9am Friday​
EVENING:  Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Light Rain Diminishing.  Cold with Temps 45-40.  Sunset 7:12
OVERNIGHT:  Some Clearing.  Cold with Lows 33-36.  Sunrise 6:35
FRIDAY:  Partly Cloudy.  Chilly with Highs 51-53.  Winds NW 5-15
FRI NIGHT:  Partly Cloudy.  Cold with Lows 32-36.
SATURDAY:  Clouds Increasing with a Few Showers (Best Chances North – T’Shower Possible After Noon), then Some Clearing Late.  Windy & Chilly with Highs 54-60 (Northwest to Southeast…58-59 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds SE/W 15-25

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart