Freeze WARNING for Edwards, Wayne, & White Counties in Illinois Midnight to 9am Friday​​

EVENING: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Light Rain Diminishing. Cold with Temps 45-40. Sunset 7:12

OVERNIGHT: Some Clearing. Cold with Lows 33-36. Sunrise 6:35

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Chilly with Highs 51-53. Winds NW 5-15

FRI NIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Cold with Lows 32-36.

SATURDAY: Clouds Increasing with a Few Showers (Best Chances North – T’Shower Possible After Noon), then Some Clearing Late. Windy & Chilly with Highs 54-60 (Northwest to Southeast…58-59 in the Evansville Metro). Winds SE/W 15-25

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart