EVENING: Mostly Cloudy. Very Cold with Temps 30-25. Sunset 5:39

OVERNIGHT: Some Clearing (More North of the Ohio River). Cold with Lows 11-26 (Northwest to Southeast…22-24 in the Evansville Metro). Sunrise 6:26

SATURDAY: Mix of Sun & Clouds (More Sun North of the Ohio River/More Clouds South). Cold with Highs 34-48 (Northwest to Southeast…40-44 in the Evansville Metro). Winds NNE 5-10

SAT NIGHT: Partly Cloudy (More Clouds South). Cold with Lows 17-32 (Northwest to Southeast…25-27 in the Evansville Metro).

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. Highs 44-53 (Northwest to Southeast…48-51 in the Evansville Metro). Winds NW/W 5-15

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart