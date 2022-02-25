EVENING:  Mostly Cloudy.  Very Cold with Temps 30-25.  Sunset 5:39
OVERNIGHT:  Some Clearing (More North of the Ohio River).  Cold with Lows 11-26 (Northwest to Southeast…22-24 in the Evansville Metro).  Sunrise 6:26
SATURDAY:  Mix of Sun & Clouds (More Sun North of the Ohio River/More Clouds South).  Cold with Highs 34-48 (Northwest to Southeast…40-44 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds NNE 5-10
SAT NIGHT:  Partly Cloudy (More Clouds South).  Cold with Lows 17-32 (Northwest to Southeast…25-27 in the Evansville Metro).
SUNDAY:  Mostly Sunny.  Highs 44-53 (Northwest to Southeast…48-51 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds NW/W 5-15

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart