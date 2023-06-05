EVENING: Partly Cloudy & Hazy. Temps Falling thru the 70s. Sunset 8:10

OVERNIGHT: Partly Cloudy & Hazy/Smoky. Lows 57-61. Sunrise 5:28

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy & Hazy. Highs 86-90. Winds NE/N 5-10

TUE NIGHT: Clouds Increasing. Lows 60-64.

WEDNESDAY: More Clouds than Sun with Scattered Showers (Thunder Possible) Increasing in the Morning from the Northeast then Diminishing After Noon to the Southwest. Highs 76-87 (East to South…78-81 in the Evansville Metro). Winds NNE 5-10

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart