EVENING:  Partly Cloudy & Hazy.  Temps Falling thru the 70s.  Sunset 8:10

OVERNIGHT:  Partly Cloudy & Hazy/Smoky.  Lows 57-61.  Sunrise 5:28

TUESDAY:  Partly Cloudy & Hazy.  Highs 86-90.  Winds NE/N 5-10

TUE NIGHT:  Clouds Increasing.  Lows 60-64.

WEDNESDAY:  More Clouds than Sun with Scattered Showers (Thunder Possible) Increasing in the Morning from the Northeast then Diminishing After Noon to the Southwest.  Highs 76-87 (East to South…78-81 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds NNE 5-10

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart