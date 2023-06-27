Air Quality ALERT for Smoke Particulates for Southwest Indiana & Southern Illinois thru Wednesday
EVENING: Mainly Clear. Hazy & Smoky with Temps Falling into the 70s. Sunset 8:17
OVERNIGHT: Mainly Clear. Hazy & Smoky with Lows 61-66. Sunrise 5:30
WEDNESDAY: Mix of Hazy Sun & Clouds. Hot with Highs 88-93. Winds SE 5-10
WED NIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Warm with Lows 67-72.
THURSDAY: Mix of Sun & Clouds with Scattered Storms Mainly during the Morning (Possibly Severe – Most Numerous East-Northeast of Evansville). Turning Breezy, Very Hot, & Very Humid with Highs 87-103 (Northeast to West…97-100 in the Evansville Metro…Afternoon Heat Index 100-110). Winds S 10-20
Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart