Air Quality ALERT for Smoke Particulates for Southwest Indiana & Southern Illinois thru Wednesday​

EVENING:  Mainly Clear.  Hazy & Smoky with Temps Falling into the 70s.  Sunset 8:17

OVERNIGHT:  Mainly Clear.  Hazy & Smoky with Lows 61-66.  Sunrise 5:30

WEDNESDAY:  Mix of Hazy Sun & Clouds.  Hot with Highs 88-93.  Winds SE 5-10

WED NIGHT:  Partly Cloudy.  Warm with Lows 67-72.

THURSDAY:  Mix of Sun & Clouds with Scattered Storms Mainly during the Morning (Possibly Severe – Most Numerous East-Northeast of Evansville).  Turning Breezy, Very Hot, & Very Humid with Highs 87-103 (Northeast to West…97-100 in the Evansville Metro…Afternoon Heat Index 100-110).  Winds S 10-20

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart