Snow for Some Tonight & Turning Very Cold

Winter Weather ADVISORY for Western Kentucky and Areas South of I-64 in Southwest Indiana until 6am Thursday
EVENING: Cloudy with Snow Developing/Increasing Mainly Along & South of the Ohio River. Windy & Cold with Temps Falling into the 20s. Sunset 4:59
OVERNIGHT: Snow Ending (Accumulations 1-2″ Mainly South of the Ohio River), then Some Clearing. Windy & Cold with Lows 17-20. Sunrise 7:03
THURSDAY: Mix of Sun & Clouds. Breezy & Very Cold with Highs 26-31. Winds N 10-20
THU NIGHT: Clearing & Very Cold. Lows 13-16.
FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny & Very Cold. Highs 27-29. Winds NNE 5-10
Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart