Snow for Some Tonight & Turning Very Cold

Winter Weather ADVISORY for Western Kentucky and Areas South of I-64 in Southwest Indiana until 6am Thursday​
EVENING:  Cloudy with Snow Developing/Increasing Mainly Along & South of the Ohio River.  Windy & Cold with Temps Falling into the 20s.  Sunset 4:59
OVERNIGHT:  Snow Ending (Accumulations 1-2″ Mainly South of the Ohio River), then Some Clearing.  Windy & Cold with Lows 17-20.  Sunrise 7:03
THURSDAY:  Mix of Sun & Clouds.  Breezy & Very Cold with Highs 26-31.  Winds N 10-20
THU NIGHT:  Clearing & Very Cold.  Lows 13-16.
FRIDAY:  Mostly Sunny & Very Cold.  Highs 27-29.  Winds NNE 5-10

