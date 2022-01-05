Snow & Frigid Air on the Way!

Winter Weather ADVISORY for Most of the Tri-State (Except North of I-64 in Illinois) 6am to 4pm Thursday​
EVENING:  Clouds Thickening.  Breezy & Cold with Temps Falling into the 20s.  Sunset 4:45
OVERNIGHT:  Mostly Cloudy & Cold.  Lows 15-20.  Sunrise 7:07
THURSDAY:  Mostly Cloudy with Snow Developing during the Morning, then Ending After Noon (Accumulations of 1-3″ – Heavier Amounts Possible Along/South of the Western Kentucky Parkway with Lighter Amounts North of I-64 in Illinois).  Breezy & Frigid with Highs 23-25.  Winds WNW 10-20
THU NIGHT:  Some Clearing.  Frigid with Lows 6-10.
FRIDAY:  Partly Cloudy.  Frigid with Highs 22-26.  Winds V 5-10

