Snow & Frigid Air on the Way!

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) - Road crews across the Tristate spent the final hours before the snowfall to pretreat area roads and highways ahead of the first snow of the Winter season. Todd Robertson, Executive Director of Transportation & Services in Evansville says crews will respond to this event as they would any other wintry event, regardless of how much snow is expected.

"It's always good to be cautious about whether you get a small snow or a large snow," says Robertson. "Sometimes you can get fender-benders and dings because people don't have the tendency to drive as cautious with the smaller amounts thinking, 'Oh this is nothing, I can drive through it."