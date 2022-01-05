Snow & Frigid Air on the Way!

Winter Weather ADVISORY for Most of the Tri-State (Except North of I-64 in Illinois) 6am to 4pm Thursday
EVENING: Clouds Thickening. Breezy & Cold with Temps Falling into the 20s. Sunset 4:45
OVERNIGHT: Mostly Cloudy & Cold. Lows 15-20. Sunrise 7:07
THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Snow Developing during the Morning, then Ending After Noon (Accumulations of 1-3″ – Heavier Amounts Possible Along/South of the Western Kentucky Parkway with Lighter Amounts North of I-64 in Illinois). Breezy & Frigid with Highs 23-25. Winds WNW 10-20
THU NIGHT: Some Clearing. Frigid with Lows 6-10.
FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Frigid with Highs 22-26. Winds V 5-10
Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart