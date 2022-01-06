Snow has Stopped, but Frigid Air is Moving In

EVENING: Clearing. Frigid with Temps Falling thru the 10s (Wind Chill Around 0). Sunset 4:46
OVERNIGHT: Mainly Clear. Frigid with Lows 2-8 (Southeast to Northwest…Around 8 in the Evansville Metro…Wind Chills -10 to 0). Sunrise 7:07
FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. Frigid with Highs 21-24. Winds V 5-10
FRI NIGHT: Mainly Clear. Cold with Lows 10-17 (Southeast to Northwest…15-16 in the Evansville Metro) but Temps Rising towards Daybreak.
SATURDAY: Increasing Clouds. Turning Windy with a Few Showers Late Mainly North & West of Evansville. Late Day Highs of 41-44. Winds E/S 15-25
Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart