Snow has Stopped, but Frigid Air is Moving In

Forecast

EVENING:  Clearing.  Frigid with Temps Falling thru the 10s (Wind Chill Around 0).  Sunset 4:46
OVERNIGHT:  Mainly Clear.  Frigid with Lows 2-8 (Southeast to Northwest…Around 8 in the Evansville Metro…Wind Chills -10 to 0).  Sunrise 7:07
FRIDAY:  Mostly Sunny.  Frigid with Highs 21-24.  Winds V 5-10
FRI NIGHT:  Mainly Clear.  Cold with Lows 10-17 (Southeast to Northwest…15-16 in the Evansville Metro) but Temps Rising towards Daybreak.
SATURDAY:  Increasing Clouds.  Turning Windy with a Few Showers Late Mainly North & West of Evansville.  Late Day Highs of 41-44.  Winds E/S 15-25

