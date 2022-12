MONDAY: Scattered snow showers continue, before tapering off later in the evening. Accumulations of 1″-2″ likely, locally higher totals of 3″ possible. Highs in the upper 20s to around freezing.

MONDAY NIGHT: Becoming partly cloudy, not as cold. Lows 17-23.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, and still chilly. Highs around freezing.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Lows in the low to middle 20s.