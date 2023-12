SATURDAY NIGHT: Showers likely early, then diminishing by daybreak Sunday. Lows in the low 40s.

SUNDAY: Some sun, otherwise mostly cloudy and cooler. Highs 45-50. Northwest winds 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy early, then increasing clouds overnight. Lows in the low 30s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy early, with isolated flurries northeast of Evansville. Partial clearing during the afternoon. Windy and cold. Highs in the upper 30s to around 40 degrees. Northwest winds 15-25 mph.