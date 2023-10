SATURDAY NIGHT: Rain continues early, then tapers off before daybreak Sunday. Steady temperatures in the upper 40s to low and middle 50s.

SUNDAY: Scattered showers early, then moderate to heavy rain increases after 11 am from southwest to northeast. Temperatures ranging from the low to upper 50s.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Rain likely, heavy at times. Turning chilly and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s to low 40s. Northwest winds 10-15 mph.