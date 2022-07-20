EVENING:  Partly Cloudy with a Few Storms South & East of Evansville (Isolated Severe Storm Possible).  Warm with Temps Falling thru the 80s.  Sunset 8:09
OVERNIGHT:  Clearing.  Warm with Lows 69-75 (North to South…71-73 in the Evansville Metro).  Sunrise 5:44
THURSDAY:  Mostly Sunny.  Hot with Highs 90-97 (North to South…92-95 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds WNW 5-10
THU NIGHT:  Clear.  Warm with Lows 69-71.
FRIDAY:  Partly Cloudy.  Very Hot with Highs 93-103 (North to South…96-98 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds V 5-10

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart