EVENING: Partly Cloudy with a Few Storms South & East of Evansville (Isolated Severe Storm Possible). Warm with Temps Falling thru the 80s. Sunset 8:09

OVERNIGHT: Clearing. Warm with Lows 69-75 (North to South…71-73 in the Evansville Metro). Sunrise 5:44

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. Hot with Highs 90-97 (North to South…92-95 in the Evansville Metro). Winds WNW 5-10

THU NIGHT: Clear. Warm with Lows 69-71.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Very Hot with Highs 93-103 (North to South…96-98 in the Evansville Metro). Winds V 5-10

