EVENING: Cloudy with Scattered Light Rain Increasing. Temps Falling into the Mid 30s. Sunset 4:38

OVERNIGHT: Cloudy with Scattered Light Rain Changing to Scattered Snow Showers (Coating Possible Mainly on the Grass). Lows 31-34. Sunrise 7:06

FRIDAY: Cloudy with Scattered Snow Showers Diminishing to a Few Rain Showers. Highs 38-41. Winds WSW 5-15

FRI NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with Spotty Light Rain/Drizzle. Lows 29-34.

SATURDAY: Clouds Giving Way to Some Sun from West to East. Breezy with Highs 44-48. Winds W/SW 10-20

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart