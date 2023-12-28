EVENING:  Cloudy with Scattered Light Rain Increasing.  Temps Falling into the Mid 30s.  Sunset 4:38

OVERNIGHT:  Cloudy with Scattered Light Rain Changing to Scattered Snow Showers (Coating Possible Mainly on the Grass).  Lows 31-34.  Sunrise 7:06

FRIDAY:  Cloudy with Scattered Snow Showers Diminishing to a Few Rain Showers.  Highs 38-41.  Winds WSW 5-15

FRI NIGHT:  Mostly Cloudy with Spotty Light Rain/Drizzle.  Lows 29-34.

SATURDAY:  Clouds Giving Way to Some Sun from West to East.  Breezy with Highs 44-48.  Winds W/SW 10-20

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart