Somewhat snowy start the day, possibly more midweek

Today: Plenty of Clouds, Windy and Cold. Some Sun Possible Later in the Afternoon. Highs in the Mid 30s.

Tonight: Variable Clouds & Chilly. Lows in the Upper 20s.

Tuesday: Some Morning Clouds then Mostly Sunny during the Afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Becoming Mostly Cloudy with Lows in the Upper 30s.

Next First Warning Focus is on Wednesday. Isolated rain will be in the area in the morning, with rain chances increasing during the afternoon. Also during the afternoon, a cold front will bring in dangerously cold us, changing the rain to snow from northwest to southeast with some accumulations possible. Also, ponding on the roads from rain may turn to ice, so be aware Wednesday afternoon and evening!