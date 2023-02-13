Wind ADVISORY Noon to Midnight Tuesday​

EVENING:  Clear.  Not too Chilly with Temps Falling into the 40s.  Sunset 5:26

OVERNIGHT:  Partly Cloudy.  Not too Cold with Lows 35-38.  Sunrise 6:42

TUESDAY:  Clouds Increasing with Scattered Showers Moving in from the West After Noon.  Turning Very Windy & Warm with Highs 60-64.  Winds SE/S 20-30 with 40-50 mph Gusts.

TUE NIGHT:  Scattered Showers Ending then Some Clearing After Midnight.  Very Warm with Strong Winds Diminishing After Midnight.  Lows 47-55 (Northwest to Southeast…53-54 in the Evansville Metro).

WEDNESDAY:  Partly Cloudy.  Breezy & Very Warm with Near Record Highs of 66-71 (Evansville Record: 73 – 1954).  Winds SW/S 10-20

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart