Wind ADVISORY Noon to Midnight Tuesday​​

EVENING: Clear. Not too Chilly with Temps Falling into the 40s. Sunset 5:26

OVERNIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Not too Cold with Lows 35-38. Sunrise 6:42

TUESDAY: Clouds Increasing with Scattered Showers Moving in from the West After Noon. Turning Very Windy & Warm with Highs 60-64. Winds SE/S 20-30 with 40-50 mph Gusts.

TUE NIGHT: Scattered Showers Ending then Some Clearing After Midnight. Very Warm with Strong Winds Diminishing After Midnight. Lows 47-55 (Northwest to Southeast…53-54 in the Evansville Metro).

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Breezy & Very Warm with Near Record Highs of 66-71 (Evansville Record: 73 – 1954). Winds SW/S 10-20

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart