SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, pleasant and warmer. Highs in the low to mid 50s. Northwest winds 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and not as cool. Lows in the low to mid 30s. Light southwest winds.

MONDAY: Mostly clear and warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Breezy west-southwest winds 5-15 mph.