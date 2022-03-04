EVENING: Clouds Thickening. Mild with Temps Falling into the 50s. Sunset 5:47

OVERNIGHT: Some Clearing. Mild with Lows 47-53 (North to South…Around 50 in the Evansville Metro). Sunrise 6:16

SATURDAY: Mix of Sun & Clouds. Very Windy & Warm with Highs 71-73. Winds S 20-30

SAT NIGHT: Clouds Increasing with Scattered Showers/T’Showers Developing. Very Windy & Warm with Lows 55-58.

SUNDAY: Some Clearing (More North of Ohio River) with Scattered Showers/T’Showers Diminishing to the South. Winds Diminishing & Warm with Highs 64-74 (Northwest to Southeast…70-71 in the Evansville Metro). Winds SW/NE 20-5.

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart