EVENING:  Clouds Thickening.  Mild with Temps Falling into the 50s.  Sunset 5:47
OVERNIGHT:  Some Clearing.  Mild with Lows 47-53 (North to South…Around 50 in the Evansville Metro).  Sunrise 6:16
SATURDAY:  Mix of Sun & Clouds.  Very Windy & Warm with Highs 71-73.  Winds S 20-30
SAT NIGHT:  Clouds Increasing with Scattered Showers/T’Showers Developing.  Very Windy & Warm with Lows 55-58.
SUNDAY:  Some Clearing (More North of Ohio River) with Scattered Showers/T’Showers Diminishing to the South.  Winds Diminishing & Warm with Highs 64-74 (Northwest to Southeast…70-71 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds SW/NE 20-5.

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart