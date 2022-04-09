SUNDAY: Mostly clear skies during the day. Windy and much warmer with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. South winds 10-20 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds with a few showers possible after midnight. Warmer with lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a couple storms likely. Some storms could be strong. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Southwest winds 10-15 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Showers continue before diminishing around daybreak Tuesday. Lows in the low to middle 50s.