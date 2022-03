SUNDAY: Turning warmer but very windy. Mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 50s. Southwest winds 15-20 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and mild. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny early with more clouds moving in by sunset. Warmer with highs near 60 degrees.

MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, a few light sprinkles possible. Otherwise calm and warmer with lows in the lower 40s.