OVERNIGHT: Mainly clear & warm. Low of 70-74. Winds E 0-5.

4th of July: Sun & clouds with a few isolated PM T’showers. Hot & very humid with a high of 90-95. Winds E/S 5-10.

MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, warm & dry for the fireworks with evening temps in the 80s & overnight lows in the mid 70s. Winds S 0-5.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with only a few spotty t’showers. Hot & very humid with a high of 95-99. Winds S/SW 5-15.

Meteorologist Stacey May