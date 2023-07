THIS EVENING: Partly cloudy with temps falling into the 70s. Winds V 0-5. Sunset at 8:17 pm.

OVERNIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low of 66-70. Winds S 0-5. Sunrise at 5:33 am.

TUESDAY: Sun & clouds with a few spotty t’showers after noon. Hot & humid high of 89-94. Winds SSW 5-10.

TUE NIGHT: Partly cloudy with spotty showers ending in the evening. Low of 68-73. Winds SE/SSW 0-5.

WEDNESDAY: Sun & clouds with a few PM storms. Hot & humid with a high of 87-92. Winds SSW 5-15.

Meteorologist Stacey May