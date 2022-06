THIS EVENING: Mostly cloudy with a few spotty showers ending. Temps Falling thru the 70s Winds NW 5-10.

OVERNIGHT: Clearing & turning less humid. Low of 60-65. Winds N 5-10.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, warm, & pleasant. high of 80-85. Winds N 5-15.

MON NIGHT: Clear & cool. Low of 55-60.

TUESDAY: Sunny, warm, & pleasant. High of 80-85. Winds NE 5-10.

Meteorologist Stacey May