THIS EVENING: A few sct’d t’showers end early then clearing skies as temps fall into the 60s. Winds NW 5-10. Sunset at 6:55 pm.

OVERNIGHT: Mainly clear with patchy fog developing A cool low of 52-57. Winds NW 5. Sunrise at 6:34 am.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny & pleasant with a high of 75-80. Wind NW 5-10.

MON NIGHT: Mainly clear & cool with a low of 50-55. Calm winds.

TUESDAY: Sunny & warm with a high of 80-84. Winds SE 5-10.

Meteorologist Stacey May