OVERNIGHT: Mostly cloudy with showers ending. Breezy & chilly with a low of 38-43. Winds NW 10-20.

MONDAY: Clouds giving way to some sun after noon. Windy & chilly high of 50-55. Winds NW 15-25.

MON NIGHT: Clearing, breezy, & cold with a low of 33-37. Winds NW 10-20.

TUESDAY: Sunshine with some PM clouds. Breezy & chilly high of 54-59. Winds NW 10-20.

Meteorologist Stacey May