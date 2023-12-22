THIS EVENING: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Temps falling into the 40s. Winds S 0-5. Sunset at 4:34 pm.

OVERNIGHT: Mostly cloudy with sct showers. Low of 43-47. Winds S 0-5. Sunrise at 7:03 am.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with sct showers diminishing in the morning. A mild high of 54-58. Winds S 5-15.

SAT NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with sct sprinkles. Low in the mid 40s. Winds S/SE 0-5.

SUNDAY: Some sun & very mild with a high of 60-65. Winds SE 5-15.

CHRISTMAS EVE: Clouds increasing with rain moving in late. Low around 50.

CHRISTMAS DAY: Cloudy with rain likely, high of 55-60.

Meteorologist Stacey May