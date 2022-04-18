***FREEZE WARNING for southern Illinois & Knox, Daviess, Martin counties in Indiana 2 AM to 8AM TUESDAY***

THIS EVENING: Clearing, breezy, & chilly…temps falling thru the 40s. Sunset at 7:29 PM. Winds WNW 10-20.

OVERNIGHT: Clear & cold with patchy frost possible. Low of 31-35. Winds W 5-15. Sunrise at 6:10 am.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny & very cool. High of 55-60. Winds NWN 5-15.

TUE NIGHT: Increasing clouds & chilly. Low near 40. Winds W/E 0-5.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, very windy & warmer. Sct’d showers/thunder develop after noon from west. High of 60-65. Winds E/S 15-30.

Meteorologist Stacey May