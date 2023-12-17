THIS EVENING: Mostly cloudy & chilly as temps fall thru the 40s. Winds NW 5-15. Sunset at 4:32 pm.

OVERNIGHT: Mostly cloudy & chilly with a low of 34. Winds NW 5-15. Sunrise at 7:01 am.

MONDAY: Clouds with a few light snow showers possible & some sun. Cold & windy with a high of 35-40 (wind chills below freezing most of the day). Winds NW 15-25 with gusts up to 35 mph.

MON NIGHT: Clearing & very cold with a low of 15-20. Winds NW 5-10.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny & cold with a high of 35-40. Winds NW/SE 5-10.

Meteorologist Stacey May