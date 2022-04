THIS AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Windy & very cold with a high of 43-48. Winds W 15-25.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy as scattered showers end. Cold with a low of 31-36. Winds W 5-15.

SATURDAY: Some clearing. Windy & cold with a high of 50-55. Winds W/NW 15-25.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Windy & warmer with a high of 65-70.

Meteorologist Stacey May