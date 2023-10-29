**FREEZE WATCH Monday night into Tuesday morning***

THIS EVENING: Rain continues. Breezy & chilly as temps fall into the 40s. Winds NW 10-20. sunset at 5:55 pm.

OVERNIGHT: Rain ending from west to east toward daybreak. Chilly & breezy with a low of 39-41. Winds NW 10-20. Sunrise at 7:14 am.

MONDAY: Gradual clearing. Breezy & colder with a high of 45-50. Winds NW 10-20.

MON NIGHT: Clear & cold with widespread frost & a hard freeze…low in the mid 20s. Winds NW/W 0-5.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Cold & windy with a high in the mid 40s. Winds W/NW 15-25.

Meteorologist Stacey May