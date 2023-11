THIS EVENING: Clouds increase as temps fall thru the 60s. Winds SSE 5. Sunset at 4:38 pm.

OVERNIGHT: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers developing. A warmer low of 55-60. Winds S/SW 5-10. Sunrise at 6:33 am.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers (ending later in the afternoon from NW to SE). A cooler high of 61-67. Winds SW/NW 5-15.

FRI NIGHT: Clearing skies & a colder low of 33-37. Winds N 5-15.

SATURDAY: Sunny & cooler with a high of 50-55. Winds N/NW 5-10.

Meteorologist Stacey May