TODAY: Mostly cloudy with showers this morning diminishing to a few spotty showers after noon with a cooler high of 74-78. Winds NW 5-15.

TONIGHT: Clearing skies & a cooler low of 50-55. Winds N 0-5. Sunset at 7:03 pm.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny & pleasant with a high of 75-80. Winds N 5-15.

THURSDAY: Sunny & nice with a high of 75-80.

Meteorologist Stacey May