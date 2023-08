THIS EVENING: Mostly cloudy with sct showers/storms. Temps falling into the 70s Winds NE 0-5. Sunset at 7:46 pm.

OVERNIGHT: Mostly cloudy with showers/storms increasing. Low of 70-75. Winds V 5. Sunrise at 6:04 am.

MONDAY: Clouds giving way to some PM sun as showers/storms dimimish. Breezy & very humid high of 82-87. Winds WSW 10-20.

MON NIGHT: Some clearing. Cooler low of 60-65. Winds W 5-10.

TUESDAY: Clouds with some sun & a cooler/less humid nigh of 75-80.

Meteorologist Stacey May