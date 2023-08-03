THIS EVENING: Variable clouds & muggy as temps fall into the 70s. Winds N/NE 0-5. Sunset at 7:58 pm.

OVERNIGHT: Clouds increase with showers/thunder moving in mainly SW of Evansville. Low of 68-72. Winds NE 0-5. Sunrise at 5:55 am.

FRIDAY: Showers ending in the morning then some clearing, hot, & humid high of 87-92. Winds NE/SE 5-10.

FRI NIGHT: Variable clouds. Low of 70-75. Winds SE 0-5.

SATURDAY: Sun & clouds with a few sct t’showers. Very humid & hot with a high of 90-95. Winds SE/S 5-15.

Meteorologist Stacey May