THIS EVENING: Partly cloudy as temps cool thru the 40s. Winds V 0-5 Sunset at 4:30 pm.

OVERNIGHT: Clouds increase with rain moving in from the SW after 3 AM…low of 35-40. Winds E 0-5. Sunrise at 6:50 am

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain ending from SW to NE in the morning. High of 45-50. Winds NE/NW 5-10.

MON NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a few sct showers mainly north late. Low in the mid 30s. Winds NW/SW 0-5.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers. High near 50. Winds SW/NW 5-15.

Meteorologist Stacey May