THIS EVENING: Partly cloudy as temps fall into the mid 30s. Winds S 5-15. Sunset at 4:49 pm.

OVERNIGHT: Partly cloudy & not too cold with a low of 30-35. Winds SW 5-15. Sunrise at 7:06 am.

THURSDAY: Sun & clouds & not too chilly with a high of 46-51. Winds SW/E 5-10.

THU NIGHT: Clouds increase & rain moves in from the west. Low of 39-43. Winds E/SE 5-15.

FRIDAY: Rain (heavy at times with an isolated strong storm possible mainly SE of Evansville) diminishing to sct showers after noon as it turns very windy (gusts of 40-50 mph)…midday high of 48-53 then falling temps.

FRI NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with sct snow showers. Very windy & much colder with a low of 20-25.

Meteorologist Stacey May