THIS EVENING: Cloudy with scattered light rain. Temps falling into the 30s. Winds W 5-10. Sunset at 4:45 pm.

OVERNIGHT: Cloudy with spotty light rain/snow showers. Patchy fog with a low of 32-35. Winds W 5-10. Sunrise at 7:07 am.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few AM rain/snow showers. Breezy & chilly high of 39-42. Winds WNW 10-20.

SUN NIGHT: Some clearing & colder. Low of 23-28. Winds V 0-5.

MONDAY: Clouds increase. Breezy & not as cold with a high of 45-50. Winds NE/SE 10-20.

Meteorologist Stacey May