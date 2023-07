OVERNIGHT: Variable clouds. Low of 66-70. Winds W 5. Sunrise at 5:32 am.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, very warm, & humid with a high of 85-90. Winds NW 5-10.

MON NIGHT: Mainly clear with a low of 65-70. Winds V 0-5.

4th of July: Partly cloudy, hot, & humid with a few spotty showers after noon. High of 88-93. Winds S 5-10.

TUE NIGHT: Partly cloudy with spotty showers ending early in the evening. Low around 70.

Meteorologist Stacey May