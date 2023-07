THIS EVENING: Mainly clear as temps cool into the 70s. Winds NW/N 0-5. Sunset at 8:01 pm.

OVERNIGHT: Clear & cooler with patchy fog. Low of 63-68. Winds N 0-5. Sunrise at 5:52 am.

MONDAY: Sunshine with some PM clouds. A seasonably hot & less humid high of 87-92. Winds NNE 5-10.

MON NIGHT: Clouds increase. Low in the mid 60s. Winds NE 0-5.

TUESDAY: Sun & clouds. Warm & pleasant high of 84-89. Winds NE/SE 5-10.

Meteorologist Stacey May