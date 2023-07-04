THIS EVENING: Partly cloudy with only an isloated shower possible. Warm & muggy as temps fall thru the 80s. Winds V 0-5. Sunset at 8:16 pm.

OVERNIGHT: Partly cloudy & warm. Low of 70-75. Winds SSE 0-5. Sunrise at 5:33 am.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, hot, & humid with a high of 89-94. Sct storms develop later in the afternoon from the west (severe possible). Winds S 5-15.

WED NIGHT: Clouds increase as sct storms diminish & weaken as they move east. Low of 68-73. Winds S/W 0-5

THURSDAY: Clouds with some sun & a few sct’d t’showers. Humid high of 84-88. Winds W/NW 5-15.

Meteorologist Stacey May