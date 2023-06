THIS EVENING: Mostly cloudy with sct showers ending NW to SE. Breezy with temps cooling into the 60s. Winds NW 10-20. Sunset at 8:13 pm.

OVERNIGHT: Mostly cloudy & cooler with a low of 53-58. Winds NW 5-15. Sunrise at 5:27 am.

MONDAY: Gradual clearing & pleasant with a high of 70-75. Winds NW 5-15.

MON NIGHT: Mainly clear & cool. Low in the mid 50s. Winds W 0-5.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, breezy, & warmer with a high of 80-84. Winds SW 10-20.

Meteorologist Stacey May