THIS EVENING: Variable clouds as temps cool into the 60s. Winds NE 0-5. Sunset at 8:16 pm.

OVERNIGHT: Variable clouds. Low of 59-64. Winds NE/NW 0-5. Sunrise at 5:28 am.

FRIDAY: Clouds giving way to some sun with only a few spotty showers possible. High of 79-86. Winds NNW 5-10.

FRI NIGHT: Clearing skies. Low in the mid 60s. Winds NW/SW 0-5

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Hot, but not too humid with a high of 89-93. Winds WSW 5-10.

Meteorologist Stacey May