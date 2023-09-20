THIS EVENING: Clouds increase with scattered showers moving in from the west. Temps falling thru the 70s. Winds ESE 0-5. Sunset at 6:51 pm.

OVERNIGHT: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Warmer low of 62-67. Winds ESE 0-5. Sunrise at 6:37 am.

THURSDAY: Clouds giving way to some sun after noon as scattered showers diminish. High of 79-83. Winds ESE 5-10.

THU NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low near 60. Winds ESE 0-5.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy & warmer with a high in the mid 80s. Winds SE 5-10.

Meteorologist Stacey May