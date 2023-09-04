THIS EVENING: Partly cloudy as temps fall thru the 80s. Winds S 5. Sunset at 7:15 pm.

OVERNIGHT: Clouds increase with a warm/muggy low of 70-75. Winds S 0-5. Sunrise at 6:23 am.

TUESDAY: Clouds with some sun & sct’d t’showers. Breezy & humid with a high of 85-90. Winds SSW 10-20.

TUE NIGHT: Variable clouds with sct’d showers/few storms late from the NW. Low of 70-75. Winds S 5.

WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers/few storms diminish after noon with some clearing…breezy & humid high of 85-90. Winds SW 10-20.

Meteorologist Stacey May