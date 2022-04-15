TODAY: Clouds increase with sct’d showers developing later this afternoon…windy & seasonable with a high of 65-70. Winds SSW 15-25.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with showers/thunder this evening ending late tonight. Low of 43-48. Winds S/NW 5-10.

SATURDAY: Gradual clearing, breezy, & cool with a high of 60-64. Winds NW 10-20.

SAT NIGHT: Mainly clear & chilly. Low of 35-40.

EASTER SUNDAY: Increasing clouds, breezy & chilly with a high of 55-60.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with sct’d showers. Low Around 40.

Meteorologist Stacey May