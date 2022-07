**Heat ADVISORY thru 9 pm Thursday**

OVERNIGHT: Partly cloudy, warm, & very muggy with a low of 75-79. Winds SW 0-5.

TUESDAY: Sun & clouds with a few sct storms possible. Hot & very humid with a high of 95-100 (heat index 105-115) winds SW 5-15.

TUE NIGHT: Partly cloudy, warm, & very muggy with a low of 75-80. Winds SW 0-5.

WEDNESDAY: Sun & clouds with a few sct’d storms possible. Hot & very humid with a high of 95-100. Winds SW 5-10.

Meteorologist Stacey May