***HEAT ADVISORY 11 am MONDAY thru 8 PM WEDNESDAY***

THIS EVENING: Partly cloudy, warm, & very muggy as temps fall slowly thru the 80s. Winds SW/S 5. Sunset at 8:13 pm.

OVERNIGHT: Clouds increase, warm, & very muggy with a low of 75-80. Winds S 5. sunrise at 5:27 am.

MONDAY: Clouds & sun. Hot, very humid, & breezy with a high record of 93-98. Winds SSW 10-20.

MON NIGHT: Mainly clear & very warm. Low of 75-80. Winds SW 5-10.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, hot, very humid, & breezy with a record high of 95-100.

Meteorologist Stacey May